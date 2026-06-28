GMDA introduces entry fees for parks, tourist attractions across Guwahati from July 5

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Visiting several popular parks and tourist attractions in Guwahati will become more expensive from July 5, as the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has announced a revised entry fee structure for its properties across the city.

Under the new policy, entry charges will vary depending on the location. However, GMDA has retained free access to all its parks and attractions every day from 6:00 am to 10:00 am, ensuring that morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts can continue using these public spaces without paying any fee.

The authority has also exempted children below nine years of age, senior citizens above 75 years of age, and specially abled persons from paying entry fees at all times.

According to the revised rates, visitors will pay Rs 20 each to enter Jorpukhuri Park in Uzan Bazar and Gandhi Mandap on Sarania Hill. Swahid Udyan at Ambari will charge Rs 25 per visitor.

Entry to Bastra Udyan in Sualkuchi, Amrit Udyan in Hengrabari, Atal Udyan in Adabari, and Shraddhanjali Kanan on R.G. Baruah Road has been fixed at Rs 30 per person.

Meanwhile, Nehru Park in Panbazar will have an entry fee of Rs 50. Visitors to the Botanical Garden in Fancy Bazar, the newly inaugurated Sati Radhika Udyan in Uzan Bazar, and the Brahmaputra Riverfront Park in Panbazar will be required to pay Rs 60 each.

The highest entry fee among GMDA’s attractions will be at the Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, where visitors will pay Rs 150 per person. A one-way ride on the Guwahati Ropeway will now cost Rs 250.

GMDA said the revised pricing policy aims to support the maintenance, upkeep and improvement of parks and tourist destinations while continuing to provide free access during morning hours for regular users. The new fee structure will come into effect on July 5.

Also Read: Guwahati Parks Go Free: Cheers & Concerns Over Public Entry