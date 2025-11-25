Guwahati: Cheers and concerns alike, as city parks go free for public

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have announced that all city parks will offer free public entry from December 1, a move aimed at making recreational spaces more accessible to all residents. While the decision has received widespread appreciation for removing financial barriers, it has also sparked a wave of civic concerns.

Many citizens have welcomed the initiative as a positive step towards promoting outdoor recreation, especially for families and children. “The decision is a great move to provide free recreational spaces for the public. It removes a financial barrier and encourages people to spend more time outdoors,” said a resident of Uzan Bazar.

However, several Guwahatians fear that the change could result in misuse, littering and vandalism, issues that have historically plagued many public spaces in the city. Another resident, expressing worry, said, “Free entry could lead to misuse of the parks — people might use them to sleep or for other unauthorized activities.”

Concerns about the parks’ cleanliness and upkeep have been raised repeatedly. A local from Uzan Bazar told this reporter, “With a larger influx of visitors, there is a real possibility of increased littering and damage to park property. The authorities must ensure proper management.” Some residents have been blunter in their criticism. A visitor from Ambari remarked, “Our people often do not respect public spaces. They just destroy them. I hope that won’t happen this time.”

Responding to the growing concerns, officials stated that they will implement new regulations to safeguard the parks, including a system requiring visitors to provide their name and phone number to receive a free entry pass. They hope this will create a sense of accountability and deter misuse.

GMC and GMDA are also preparing stricter measures against littering, vandalism and other violations. Authorities have assured that they will put enhanced monitoring and better maintenance protocols in place to preserve the parks’ cleanliness and safety.

Also Read: Dighalipukhuri Protest: Heritage vs Flyover