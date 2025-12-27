Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC) holds awareness meet on road accidents

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC) Hospital organized a press meet at the Goalpara Press Club as part of its Accident Awareness and Prevention Drive (AAPD), highlighting the alarming rise in road accidents and the urgent need for public awareness and safety measures.

Addressing journalists, senior doctors from GNRC stated that overspeeding, drunk driving, and failure to use safety gear such as helmets and seat belts were among the leading causes of road accidents in Assam.

Being the witnesses of many tragic end of lives, the experienced physicians stressed that many accident-related deaths could have been prevented through responsible driving and timely medical intervention. Dr Junaid Ahmed, a specialist neurosurgeon at GNRC, said that head and spinal injuries account for a major share of accident fatalities and long-term disabilities. He emphasized that wearing helmets and seat belts can significantly reduce the severity of such injuries.

Dr Samarjyoti Borah, specialist urologist, pointed out that many accident victims suffer from internal injuries that may not be immediately visible, making prompt medical examination crucial even when external injuries appear minor.

During the press meet, GNRC doctors, assisted by Rasidul Islam, also demonstrated basic CPR techniques, explaining how immediate first aid can help save lives before professional medical help arrives.

GNRC officials revealed that the hospital has treated around 93,000 accident victims over the past three decades, including more than 1989 patients from Goalpara district alone, reflecting the seriousness of the accident situation in the region.

The doctors appealed to the public to follow traffic rules strictly, avoid drunk driving, and seek immediate medical attention in case of accidents. They also called for collective efforts from authorities, media, and citizens to reduce road accident deaths in Assam.

Also Read: Young Businessman Killed in Late-Night Road Accident on Hailakandi Bypass