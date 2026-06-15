Goalpara College Observes World Blood Donor Day, Promotes Voluntary Blood Donation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Goalpara College (Autonomous), in association with the Gauhati University NSS Cell, observed World Blood Donor Day under the theme, “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives.” Principal Dr Subhash Barman inaugurated the programme and urged students and citizens to become regular voluntary blood donors. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary of University Classes and Programme Coordinator of the Gauhati University NSS Cell, highlighted the role of youth in promoting voluntary blood donation. Dr Karabi Kuli, Assistant Professor in the Department of Blood Transfusion at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, delivered a lecture on the importance of blood donation, donor eligibility and its health and social benefits. The programme, coordinated by NSS Programme Officer Dr Jugabrat Das, witnessed the participation of students, NSS volunteers, faculty members and staff, who pledged to promote voluntary blood donation and contribute to a healthier society.

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