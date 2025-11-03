Gogoi to raise situation in NE varsities in parliament; Writes to PM on Tezpur University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has expressed deep concern over the recent disturbing developments in several major universities of Northeast India - particularly Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Gauhati University.

The recent controversies surrounding these premier centres of higher education have raised serious questions about their administration and functioning. Gogoi remarked that these incidents are "not at all encouraging" for institutions that serve as the backbone of higher education and human resource development in the region.

In a statement shared on social media, Gaurav Gogoi said, "Recently, many top universities in the Northeast have been in the news for the wrong reasons - such as Tezpur University, NEHU, and Gauhati University. Often, it is the action of the Vice-Chancellor which has raised concerns. Once the centres of academic excellence, both students and teachers have expressed displeasure. This has affected the performance of the universities and their rankings.

"I have written to the Prime Minister's Office about Tezpur University, but my concern extends to the broader Northeast region. I will be raising this issue strongly in Parliament and hope for a positive response from the Prime Minister's Office."

