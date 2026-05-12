Himanta Biswa Sarma to Take Oath as Assam CM for Second Consecutive Term Today, Teli, Bora, Boro and Neog to Join Cabinet

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on May 12 for the second term in a row. This marks the NDA’s third consecutive term in power in Assam since 2016.

Dr Sarma wrote on his X handle late at night, “Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji – Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog. I am also happy to share that Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.”

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and other ministers at the College of Veterinary Science playground at Khanapara in Guwahati at 11 am tomorrow. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, national BJP president Nitin Nabin, and the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of twenty-two NDA-ruled states will attend the event, along with several top-level industrialists from the country.

The College of Veterinary Science playground has been decked out for the swearing-in ceremony, apart from giving a facelift to Guwahati. Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the preparations in the venue of the swearing-in ceremony today.

Speaking to the media, Dr Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Guwahati around 10.30 pm tonight. Other Union ministers, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, the BJP’s national president, Nitin Nabin, and others, will also arrive in Guwahati tonight. The xatradhikars from several districts will come to the swearing-in ceremony, besides party workers from all over Assam.”

When asked about his priority in the NDA 3.0, Dr Sarma said that the election manifesto would guide the government for the next five years.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma became the Chief Minister of Assam for the first time in 2021 after the BJP-led NDA won the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly with a comfortable majority. He took the oath as the chief minister on May 10, 2021.

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