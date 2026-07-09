Five Held in Barpeta Anti-Drug Raids; Heroin, Yaba Tablets and Cough Syrup Seized

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Five persons were apprehended after Barpeta police, led by Samiran Baishya, Additional SP (Crime), conducted a series of anti-drug operations across different parts of the district, including Barpeta, Howly, Sarthebari, and Barpeta Road. During the operations, five persons, identified as Azahar Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Hamid Sheikh, Jahidul Islam, and Aminul Islam, were apprehended for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

In these police operations, 172 bottles of cough syrup were seized from Sarthebari, 0.76 grams of suspected heroin (8 vials), 240 yaba tablets (23.280 grams), Rs 42,940 in cash, and 2 mobile phones from Barpeta Road, a mobile handset, 11.84 grams of suspected heroin, one plastic vial containing 0.01 grams of suspected heroin from Howly, and 0.52 grams of suspected heroin, 5 yaba tablets (0.41 grams), 63 empty containers, and 2 syringes from Barpeta.

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