Guwahati: Cocaine found implanted in body of passenger

Guwahati: In a major success against the smuggling of narcotics, airport security apprehended a person carrying narcotics inside his body. The person was identified as 33-year-old Reinhard Sirait from Jakarta, holding an Indonesian passport.

According to sources, the officials found pallets containing cocaine concealed in his stomach. He was taken into custody and moved to GMCH under the directive of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro District, where a total of 36 pallets containing about 10 grams of contraband were removed from his body. Airport security handed over the foreigner to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

