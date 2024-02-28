Guwahati: STF arrests one drug peddler from Khanapara with heroin

Guwahati: Carrying out a raid based on inputs, STF carried out an operation at the Magic taxi stand near the Khanapara roundabout, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station, and arrested one habitual drug peddler and thief. A total of 18 vials containing 23.5 g of suspected heroin, 3 empty plastic containers, 3 wrenches, and a knife were seized from the peddler. He was identified as 23-year-old Sapan Roy, alias Bhuttu, from Kacharihat under the Golakganj Police Station in Dhubri.

Also Read: Jagiroad Railway Station is to undergo redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Also Watch: