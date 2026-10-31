Tripura CM Manik Saha Launches Underground Cabling Project in Agartala

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday performed the bhoomi pujan for the Agartala Underground Cabling Project, saying it would improve the city's electricity infrastructure, reduce power disruptions and strengthen public safety.

The ceremony was held at Bardowali Higher Secondary School Ground, where Saha also launched the Utility-Led Aggregation Model under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Saha said the project was the outcome of efforts by the state government and the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), and would fulfil residents' long-standing demand to shift overhead electricity cables underground.

He said underground cabling would reduce disruptions caused by storms, rain and other natural factors, while preventing accidents involving damaged or fallen wires. It would also improve road space, streamline electricity services, reduce power theft and help maintain stable voltage levels.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would strengthen electricity supply to industries, trade, educational institutions and healthcare services, contributing to Tripura's economic development.

Also Read: ECI Defers Tripura’s Voter Roll Revision Due to Municipal Elections