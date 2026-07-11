Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya urges ACS trainees to uphold integrity in public service

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with 44 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer trainees of the 2026 batch at Lok Bhavan and urged them to maintain integrity, compassion and commitment towards public service.

The Governor congratulated the trainees on joining the civil services and said they had the responsibility of ensuring that the benefits of development reached all sections of society, especially the poor, vulnerable and people in remote areas.

He advised the officers to perform their duties with honesty, transparency and accountability, while embracing innovation and technology in governance. He also urged them to follow the Constitution, rule of law and principles of public welfare in their decisions.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Joint Director of AASC Training Dimple Barua and other officials attended the interaction, stated a press release.

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