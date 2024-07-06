SSB Sonapur Concludes Mushroom Cultivation Training, Empowering Local Women Through Employment Initiatives

DIMORIA: The 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur in Assam celebrated the conclusion of a 10-day mushroom cultivation training course with a closing ceremony, held under the Civic Action Programme in coordination with AGVB-RSETI, Chandmari.

The training, guided by Commandant Sunil Kaushik, aimed to alleviate poverty and create employment opportunities for the underprivileged local population, benefiting 35 unemployed and underprivileged women. During the ceremony, certificates were distributed to acknowledge the participants' achievements.

Rahul Mahanta, Director of AGVB-RSETI, Chandmari, praised Commandant Kaushik for initiating such impactful programmes and assured the trainees of support in securing loans to establish their farms.

The event concluded with an encouraging address from Commandant Kaushik, who urged the women to start small, remain steadfast, and gradually expand their businesses.

To further support the trainees, mushroom spawns were distributed, promoting the establishment of their mushroom farms and the enhancement of their livelihoods. Santosh Sharma, Lead District Manager, also graced the event, adding to the significance of the ceremony.

