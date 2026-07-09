GST Intelligence arrests Guwahati trader in Rs 12-crore interstate fake ITC racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on tax fraud, the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, led by Monuj Kr. Dowari, has arrested Hrishikesh Kalita, proprietor of M/S Saibya Traders, in connection with an alleged fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam involving more than Rs 12 crore.

The investigation began on July 6, 2026, after Kalita allegedly went absconding. Acting on intelligence inputs, the State GST team, with assistance from the police, traced his mobile phone and apprehended him from a hotel in Bajali, where he was reportedly hiding. Kalita was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday, who remanded him to five days of custody for further investigation.

According to officials, Kalita is accused of issuing fake invoices to multiple taxpayers across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya to facilitate fraudulent ITC claims. Investigators suspect the involvement of several other individuals in the racket, while a chartered accountant (CA) firm has also come under the GST department’s scrutiny.

Originally from Nalbari, Kalita is currently a resident of Kahilipara in Guwahati. The investigation into the alleged interstate fake invoice network is ongoing.

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