Bajali: Pathsala Residents Demand Railway Overbridge to Ease Traffic Woes

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Residents of Pathsala in Bajali district have strongly demanded the construction of a railway overbridge near Pathsala railway station to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area. The road passing through the railway crossing serves as a vital link for several localities, including Titka, Dubi, Gunori, Jalikhata, Bargandubi, and Sarthebari. Commuters regularly face difficulties whenever the railway gate remains closed for passing trains, leading to long traffic queues and delays.

Students, office-goers, and daily commuters are among the worst affected. During examination periods, many students reportedly struggle to reach their examination centres on time due to unexpected delays at the railway crossing. Office employees and emergency service vehicles also face inconvenience.

Locals stated that despite the road being an important route connecting several villages and towns, the absence of an overbridge continues to create hardships for thousands of people every day. They urged the Railway Department and the government to take immediate steps to construct a railway overbridge in the public interest.

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