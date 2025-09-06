Guidelines for educational institutions to celebrate Sudhakantha’s birth centenary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has directed all schools, colleges, and universities across the state to observe the birth centenary of legendary music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8, with a series of special programmes.

According to the issued guidelines, all government educational institutions must begin the day by paying floral tributes to Dr. Hazarika in the morning. During the morning assembly, students will sing one of his immortal creations, such as “Asom Amar Rupohi.”

The government has also instructed schools to organize singing competitions, quiz contests, and essay writing competitions highlighting the life and contributions of the bard of Brahmaputra.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities have been asked to host seminars and panel discussions between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm, focusing on his artistic legacy and role in uniting people through music.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, revered as one of India’s greatest cultural icons, is remembered for his soulful songs, timeless compositions, and contributions as a lyricist, filmmaker, and social reformer.

Also Read: Prelude to commemorative event of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary

Also Watch: