Prelude to commemorative event of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: “We must keep the Luit alive, only then the Assamese nation will survive,” Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, attending as chief guest, said in the prelude event of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary ‘Rong Rong Nana Rong...’ held in honour of Sudhakantha at Sangitacharya Lakshmiram Baruah Sadan at AXX office premises. The event was held on Wednesday ahead of the main celebration scheduled at Udalguri on September 8 and 9. “Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s deep love for his motherland and people is vividly reflected in his songs and words. One can find his true essence in the presidential speech he delivered during the 59th session of the AXX at Sivasagar. We cannot continue to take pride in the Luit (Brahmaputra) while neglecting its plight. One day the river may turn barren, and then we shall no longer see its tributaries, streams, or wetlands. Even the beels and water bodies will vanish. In every song, in every word of Dr Hazarika, the spirit of Assamese nationalism lives on,” Dr Goswami added.

Organised by the AXX in collaboration with its Kuhi sub-committee, the event began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp before Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami. Kuhi sub-committee convener Prashanta Saikia conducted the inaugural function, while Xabha Principal Secretary Debojit Bora delivered the welcome address and explained the details of the programme. In his speech, Principal Secretary Bora said that Bhupen Hazarika was not merely a name formed by two words but an identity and a living essence. The event was also graced by eminent writer and retired professor of Cotton University Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta, noted educationist Dr Balendra Kumar Das, and Mitali Goswami, Secretary of the Russia branch of the xabha.

During the programme, Trishna Saikia from Guwahati was specially felicitated. This was followed by chorus guitar recitals, group dances, poetry recitations, solo songs, and dances under the theme ‘Rong Rong Nana Rong...’ presented by cultural groups including Surangon Music Academy, Tathastu Kalapeeth, Purbanchal Rising Steps Academy, Rodali Dance Academy, and students of Sankardev Sishu Kunj and Jatiya Sangeet of the state.

