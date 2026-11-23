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ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to improve road connectivity in less-developed areas, increase tourist arrivals from 9.18 lakh to 15 lakh and achieve self-sufficiency in eggs, meat, fish and dairy products.

Chairing a development review meeting at Lok Bhawan, Shah also stressed 100 per cent child vaccination and institutional deliveries, complete village digitisation and the development of quality homestays.

He called for prioritising areas with low road density and adopting a fresh approach to Mission Krishi Veer and Mission Arun Himveer by assessing the requirements of security forces and encouraging border villages to supply the necessary goods. He also suggested identifying two additional horticultural crops for focused development.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta presented details of the state's economic growth, stating that its GSDP had risen from Rs 20,373 crore in 2015-16 to an estimated Rs 50,651 crore in 2026-27. Annual road construction had increased six-fold, from 300 km to 1,800 km. The state had also achieved full coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Officials informed the meeting that 1,099 of the 2,414 projects sanctioned under the Vibrant Villages Programme had been completed in 455 border villages.

During a separate security review, Shah stressed better coordination among security agencies, stronger intelligence networks and improved infrastructure along the 1,126-km international border with China. He called for more roads, border outposts, helipads and telecommunications facilities in remote areas.

He also urged intensified action against drug cultivation and trafficking, public awareness campaigns and expanded de-addiction facilities. The meeting discussed strengthening disaster management, the State Disaster Response Force, fire services and emergency response systems.

The state government sought Centre's support for additional helicopters, more commercial flights between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh, early clearance of the proposed Pasighat-Parshuram Kund railway line and expansion of the dual-use Advanced Landing Ground at Mechukha.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and senior officials attended the meetings. Shah assured the state of continued support for its development.

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