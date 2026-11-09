Guwahati Police Declare GS Road and Ganeshguri as No-Cracker Zones to Protect Birds

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have urged residents to avoid bursting firecrackers at two designated locations in the city ahead of Diwali, citing concerns over the impact of noise and crackers on birds. In a public appeal, the police identified the stretch of GS Road between Louis Philippe and Apollo Hospital, along with the area in front of Repose in Ganeshguri, as 'No Cracker Zones'. The police called on residents to celebrate the festival responsibly and show consideration for birds by refraining from using firecrackers in these areas.

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