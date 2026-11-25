STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 14th edition of Shri Shri Krishna Sampurna Raax Leela, featuring artistes from Assamese cinema, television and theatre, will be staged at the Srimanta Sankaradev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, on November 26 and 27.

Organised by BB Creation with support from the Cultural Affairs Department of the Assam government, the performances will begin at 6 pm on both days. Entry will be free.

Conceived and directed by Basanta Kumar Baruah, the production aims to promote unity, harmony and cultural integration while preserving the traditions of Raax Leela. His wife, filmmaker Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, serves as the Working President of BB Creation, while retired IAS officer Himangshu Shekhar Das is its president.

Addressing the media at the Gauhati Press Club on Tuesday, Baruah said the production brought together artistes from different fields to present the life and teachings of Lord Krishna and encourage younger generations to remain connected with their cultural heritage.

The presentation will depict key episodes from Krishna's life, beginning with Ananta Shayya and his birth, followed by scenes from Kamsalaya, Nandalaya, Gokul and the Raax Leela with the gopis of Vrindavan. It will combine traditional dance, music, acting and stagecraft.

The participating artistes include Atul Pachoni, Manmath Baruah, Debabrata Dutta, Dr Alekhya Baruah, Anjela Changmai, Ananya Pachani and Jayanta Phukan, among others.

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