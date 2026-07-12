Gauhati Press Club to institute annual Sukumar Medhi Award for contributions to sports and society

Our Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati Press Club (GPC) will institute an Award in memory of noted sports organiser, journalist, and social worker Sukumar Medhi of Chhaygaon. The award will be presented annually during the Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrations in September.

The announcement was made by Gauhati Press Club president Khagen Kalita while addressing a memorial meeting in honour of Medhi at the Press Club on Saturday. The meeting was organised by the Abhiruchi Sports Day Celebration Committee to pay tribute to the veteran sports organiser following his recent demise after a brief illness.

Remembering Medhi’s immense contribution to sports and society, Kalita said the award has been instituted to preserve his legacy and recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sports organisation and the society. The award will be presented in association with the Abhiruchi Group during the annual Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrations.

Sukumar Medhi was a renowned sports organiser, senior journalist, and dedicated social worker from Chhaygaon. A senior member of the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association, he regularly contributed sports reports and articles to several local newspapers and magazines. He remained actively associated with the Abhiruchi Sports Day movement for nearly four decades.

The memorial meeting was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Abhiruchi Sports Day Celebration Committee chairman Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, former minister Kamala Kalita, Assam Sports Journalists’ Association chairman and president Subodh Malla Barua and Bidyut Kalita respectively, sports organisers Rajib Prakash Barua and Pranab Saikia, senior journalist Pulin Saha, and Gauhati Press Club secretary Amarendra Deka, among others.

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