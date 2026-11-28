STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Jorabat Outpost arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with multiple theft and burglary cases at 12 Mile in Jorabat. The accused, identified as Chang Kharkrang of Byrnihat, was apprehended with two mobile phones, a 12-volt battery, five kg of copper wire and a pouch containing tools allegedly used in committing thefts. According to police, the accused was allegedly involved in several theft and burglary incidents, particularly targeting vehicles parked in different locations. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

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