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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced that a branch of the Sakya Centre Buddhist Monastery would soon be established at Lungla in Tawang district, marking a step towards strengthening the state's Buddhist heritage.

Khandu, who arrived in Dehradun on Thursday to attend the 10th edition of the Valley of Words (VoW) literary festival, visited the monastery and interacted with senior monks on Friday. He said the proposed centre would promote Buddhist philosophy and practices while enriching the region's spiritual and cultural heritage. The Chief Minister also met a delegation of the Doon Buddhist Committee, led by its vice-president and founding trustee Tsering Chozom Luding, and appreciated its efforts to promote the teachings of Lord Buddha and the values of compassion, wisdom and mindfulness.

Khandu also met BJP Uttarakhand general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma and appreciated his organisational experience and commitment to the party. The three-day Valley of Words festival, themed 'Dasham', is being held at ITC Madhuban in Dehradun from November 27 to 29, bringing together writers, poets, artists, scholars and intellectuals for literary and cultural exchanges.

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