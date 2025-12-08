Guwahati: 1st Battalion of SSB Sonapur Hosts Millet Food Mela

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sonapur organized a Millet Food Mela on Sunday at the battalion headquarters under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik. The event aimed to promote millets and raise awareness about their health benefits.

Dr Mamta Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General (Medical), Frontier Headquarters SSB Guwahati, and Vaishali Kaushik, President Sandiksha, inaugurated the mela by cutting the ribbon and lighting the lamp. Sandiksha members set up stalls displaying millet-based dishes from different states, while cultural performances highlighted India’s diverse traditions.

Prizes were awarded to the best stall, best dishes and all stallholders as a token of appreciation, stated a press release.

