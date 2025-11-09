Guwahati: 4,279 to receive appointment letters for LP-UP teacher posts today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The final results for 5,550 teacher posts in the Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) categories have been announced by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam on November 7. The appointment letters will be distributed on November 9 at Guwahati.

According to the declaration of the result, a total of 4,279 candidates have been found eligible for appointment-2,980 for Lower Primary and 1,299 for Upper Primary schools across the state.

However, the Directorate has stated that 1,271 posts remain vacant, including 820 in LP and 451 in UP. The vacancies are mainly from reserved categories, such as Hill Tribes and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), where eligible applicants were fewer than the available posts.

The recruitment process began following an advertisement issued on December 26, 2023, inviting applications for 3,800 LP and 1,750 UP teacher positions under the Government of Assam.

The DEE has informed that all the selected candidates (except Tea-Tribes category) will get their appointment Letters at the programme of Orientation and Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters which will be held on November 9 at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara.

