BTC CEM Pramod Boro distributes appointment letters to VCDC secretaries

KOKRAJHAR: In a landmark initiative to enhance the effective function of grassroot level administration to streamline the development works of the VCDCs, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro on Friday distributed appointment letters to 420 VCDC secretaries who had qualified in the recently-declared recruitment test. The appointment letters were distributed in a function hosted by the P&RD department held at Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar. As many as 25 Boleros were also handed over to 20 BDOs, 5 Project Directors of DRDA, and 1 for the CHD of the concerned department. The Deputy CEM Gobinda Chandra Basumatary handed over the new vehicles.

In his speech, BTC Chief Pramod Boro said that the Village Council Department Committee (VCDC) was the grassroot level administration of BTC 6th schedule council since 2005 in place of Panchayat. He said that the development works were not streamlined properly due to lack of office and elections in VCDC but that by giving appointment letters to the newly-recruited secretaries of 420 VCDCs, all works related to development would be streamlined in a proper manner. He also said that earlier, the VCDCs were run in the house of individuals or in the restaurants but the BTR Government has constructed 420 VCDC offices to run it’s function in a proper manner.

Boro said that the secretaries will look after the development and other services of the rural people in grassroots and that villagers would go to them for any work. He said that all the secretaries of the VCDCs would be given training and called upon them to work sincerely and with devotion.

When asked about his response on Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claim to abolish the VCDC system in BTC if the BJP came to power, Boro said that VCDC was a part of the Panchayati Raj system in 6th schedule and that it would remain in BTC. He said that there was no office for VCDC to work properly and election was not conducted for VCDC chairmen and secretaries due to which there had been reports of corrupt practices and irregularities in works. He also said that after constructing VCDC offices, recruiting secretaries and holding elections for chairmen, everything would be made streamlined and works would be carried out in a systematic way.

He highlighted that the state and central governments were working hand-in-hand to empower rural populations through various schemes and initiatives, since the majority of citizens lived in rural areas. He also urged the new appointees to remain committed to serving people with sincerity, dedication, and empathy. “Be mentally prepared to help the people. Never say no to the people who may not always be well-informed. Do not turn them away, instead guide and assist them properly,” the BTC Chief remarked.

Earlier, in his address, Secretary, P&RD, Dhiraj Saud, highlighted the importance of adhering to rules and procedures. The programme was also attended by Deputy CEM Gobinda Ch Basumatary, EMs Dhananjay Basumatary, Dr Nilut Swargiary, and Dr Dharma Narayan Das, MCLA Madhav Ch Chetry, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

