Guwahati: 8th Assam Physiocon 2025 showcases excellence in physiotherapy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 8th Assam Physiocon 2025, a national conference on physiotherapy, is being held on November 8 and 9 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium, bringing together professionals and experts from across India.

The inaugural ceremony is graced by Dr A.K. Baishya, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of GMCH, Dr Debojit Chaudhury, Superintendent of GMCH, Dr Rocket Ch Brahma, Registrar (Academic) of SSUHS, and Dr Anil Mahanta, retired Professor and Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at GMCH. A souvenir is released to mark the occasion.

Around eight hundred delegates from various parts of the country are attending the conference, which features sixteen scientific sessions led by distinguished speakers. Several pre-conference workshops have already been held by eminent resource persons, while post-conference workshops are scheduled for 10 November.

A cultural evening is also organized in homage to the cultural icon Zubeen Garg, adding a touch of emotion and artistry to the academic event.

