Guwahati: AAECA vows state-wide stir against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) has announced a state-wide intensified agitation against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The decision was taken during a consumers’ convention held on Monday at Vishnu-Nirmala Bhawan in Guwahati. The convention, presided by All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) state president Ajit Acharya, was participated from over 200 consumer representatives from multiple districts.

The meeting was addressed by AAECA adviser Bimal Das, Association of Engineers president Bikramaditya Das, Coordination Committee, Electricity Employees Engineers and Pensioners (CCEEEP) adviser Pramod Chandra Das, labour leader Dipak Kumar Saha, and AAECA conveners Ajoy Acharjee and Hillol Bhattacharyya and they strongly criticized the proposed bill.

The speakers alleged that the Central Government has repeatedly been attempting to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in Parliament solely to serve corporate interests. They cautioned that privatization of the power sector would significantly increase the financial burden on ordinary consumers. Emphasizing the need for collective action, they called for a united mass movement to oppose the bill. A series of resolutions was adopted to intensify agitation across all districts in the coming days.

