Guwahati: AASU Pays Tribute to Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam on Wednesday observed the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, with tributes pouring in from across the state to honour the timeless voice of the people. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) led the state in remembrance, paying homage to the legendary singer at various locations while reiterating long-standing demands to preserve and promote his legacy.

AASU's chief advisor, Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, and president, Utpal Sarma, led the tribute programme held at Dighalipukhuri. While paying homage, Dr. Bhattacharjya voiced strong concerns over the government's delay in fulfilling earlier commitments. He questioned how long it would take for Dr. Hazarika's works to be incorporated into the academic curriculum and urged the establishment of seats in his name at Gauhati University, Tezpur University, and Dibrugarh University. He further demanded the creation of an international research centre dedicated to the legend, the renaming of Guwahati Railway Station, and the inauguration of a cultural train in his honour.

Dr. Bhattacharjya emphasized that Bhupen Hazarika's memorial must be properly maintained and urged the government to coordinate with Gauhati University for land acquisition and preservation. He remarked that the "double-engine government" had no reason to delay these actions any further, warning that AASU would continue raising these demands until concrete steps were taken.

AASU president Utpal Sarma reflected on the profound cultural and historical value of Bhupen Hazarika's songs, noting that understanding his lyrics was akin to studying the history of Assam. He highlighted how Dr. Hazarika's creations - from "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" during the language movement to Swahid Pronamu Tumak during the Assam agitation - captured the emotions of each era. He said that through his music, Dr. Hazarika became the voice of the people during moments of conflict and struggle, turning his art into a record of Assamese history.

Under AASU's leadership, tributes were paid at the statue of Dr. Hazarika near Dighalipukhuri, followed by floral offerings at his Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari at noon. In the evening, 10,000 earthen lamps were lit up in the Dighalipukhuri area as a mark of reverence. Renowned artiste Kailash Rabha, accompanied by fellow musicians, played Dr. Hazarika's melodies on the saxophone, filling the air with his immortal tunes as Assam paid heartfelt tribute to the Sudhakantha.

