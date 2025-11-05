Assam Sings as One: 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' Rings Out for Bhupen Da

Guwahati: Assam unites to pay its heartfelt tribute to the late cultural icon Dr Bhupen Hazarika. An emotional wave of unity swept across. People, from all over the state, including Barpeta, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Sribhumi, Golaghat, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Biswanath, came together to sing Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s classic, “Manuhe Manuhor Babe.” This wasn’t just another event; it felt like the whole state was breathing in sync.
The impact of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the Assamese landscape is nothing less than a great contribution and an everlasting one. He was a genuine man of the land, and through his songs, he expressed the hopes, struggles, and even the soul of Assam. The music of his compositions was a celebration of mankind, solidarity, and the respect of the common people, and it also carried the core of Assamese culture to places that were far from its community.
At every nook and corner of Assam, approximately 5,000 voices joined in. Bhupen Da’s message of humanity, love, and equality echoed through the crowd. The organisers called it “A Symphony of Unity.” The tribute not only reflected musical harmony but also the shared harmony of Assam, by showing off its heart, the one Bhupen Da sang about all his life.
In Barpeta, people formed a grand circle and sang the timeless classic “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in a heartfelt tribute to the Sudhakantha. The air around Dibrugarh resonated with the timeless melody as the people sang 14 evergreen songs of the artist with a 17-minute chorus as a homage. Thousands of voices unite in Nagaon singing the late singer's iconic song.
Similarly, in Sivasagar, thousands joined together to sing Hazarika’s immortal song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”. Along with the rest of the state, Biswanath district administration also organised a program today to pay tribute to the legendary singer and reflect on his cultural contributions. The event was graced by the presence of Assam cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal as the Chief Guest. Special highlight of the program by a melodious chorus performed by the selected artist of the district.
In the loving memory of the musical icon, all generations, from young to elderly, sang with emotions as their voice rose as one soul. Some folks closed their eyes; some held hands in his memory. You could see memories flicker across faces, pride mixing with a bit of sadness. Bhupen Da’s songs always had that effect; they gave people a way to talk about their struggles and dreams.
In the end, moments like this remind you Bhupen Da isn’t just a memory. He’s a part of Assam’s soul. As long as people keep singing his songs, his spirit isn’t going anywhere.