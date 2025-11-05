Assam Sings as One: 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' Rings Out for Bhupen Da

The impact of Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the Assamese landscape is nothing less than a great contribution and an everlasting one. He was a genuine man of the land, and through his songs, he expressed the hopes, struggles, and even the soul of Assam. The music of his compositions was a celebration of mankind, solidarity, and the respect of the common people, and it also carried the core of Assamese culture to places that were far from its community.

At every nook and corner of Assam, approximately 5,000 voices joined in. Bhupen Da’s message of humanity, love, and equality echoed through the crowd. The organisers called it “A Symphony of Unity.” The tribute not only reflected musical harmony but also the shared harmony of Assam, by showing off its heart, the one Bhupen Da sang about all his life.