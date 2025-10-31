Assam CM Hopes to See Zubeen Garg's Last Film at Historic Jonaki Hall; AASU Seeks Revival of Historic Hall

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expresses his desire to watch the historic farewell movie of Assam’s beloved Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale in the significant Jonaki Cinema Hall at Tezpur. The hall symbolises the initial cinema history and the commitment of its founding family, the hall serves as a living memory to Rupkowar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, who is also titled as the Father of Assamese Cinema. Agarwala’s contribution to Assamese culture and legacy transcends cinema.

While conversing with the media on Friday, Sarma states, ‘I will watch the movie someday at Jonaki Cinema Hall, but today let the people watch the movie peacefully. He further adds that since he personally has 26 security guards with him in accordance with protocol, the entire hall will be occupied, creating inconvenience to the public.

Moreover, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Tezpur unit has urged the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Assam government to act promptly to rebuild and restore the Jonaki Cinema Hall. The failure to retain a location that is so important to Assam’s film and cultural history deeply disappointed the students. They criticised the debacle of Assam’s first movie theatre to host a single show while Roi Roi Binale is being screened throughout the state.

In addition to this, the AASU leader emphasised Zubeen’s own appeal to renovate the historic Jonaki Cinema Hall and make it accessible to the audience. He appeals to the state government and local MLA, Prithviraj Rabha, to assume responsibility for the hall’s revitalisation. They underline that Jonaki is a live representation of Assamese’s cinematic and cultural identity rather than just a structure.