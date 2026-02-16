Guwahati: Uneven water supply persists in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: For a city that has expanded rapidly over the past two decades in population and physical size, the promise of a comprehensive and reliable water supply system remains largely unfulfilled. Despite multiple projects, extended deadlines and repeated assurances from authorities, piped water supply in Guwahati continues to remain uneven, unreliable and, in many areas, completely absent.

The recent partial commissioning of the South West Guwahati Water Supply Project has once again brought the issue into focus. The project is expected to cater to around 4,500 household connections based on applications received and those yet to be processed. Although authorities have established Distribution Metered Areas (DMAs) and made reservoirs functional in certain pockets, overall progress remains limited. Official sources state that the South West project is approximately 70 per cent complete. Of the 53 DMAs planned for the zone, authorities have commissioned only 10 so far, while work in the remaining areas continues at various stages of execution. For residents, these figures translate into continued dependence on private water tankers, borewells and erratic supply from ageing pipelines. Many households that applied for connections years ago still await service.

The South West project forms part of a broader city-wide water supply plan comprising four major schemes — the South Central, South West, East and North Guwahati Water Supply Projects. Different agencies fund each project and separate contractors implement them under independent timelines. Although planners adopted this decentralized approach to accelerate work, it has resulted in uneven progress and coordination challenges.

Among the four, the South Central Guwahati Water Supply Project has recorded the most visible progress. Officials state that authorities have completed around 100 of the 120 planned DMAs in the South Central zone. Water supply has commenced in several localities, and the authorities have provided approximately 60,000 household connections so far, benefiting an estimated three lakh residents. Numerically, this makes the South Central project the most advanced among the ongoing schemes.

However, residents in the South Central zone have raised concerns about frequent supply interruptions. Technical glitches, mechanical failures at pumping stations and maintenance-related shutdowns often disrupt distribution. In several neighbourhoods, supply timings remain unpredictable, making it difficult for households to plan daily activities. Although piped water has reduced reliance on tankers in some areas, irregularity remains a persistent concern.

Moreover, even within the South Central coverage area, densely populated localities such as Beltola, Bhetapara and Ghoramara still await basic water connections. Residents question why authorities have excluded them despite their location within the project zone and despite neighbouring localities already receiving treated water.

As the city advances with flyovers, beautification drives and Smart City initiatives, the continued gaps in basic services have drawn criticism. Many citizens argue that authorities should have prioritised essential infrastructure such as water supply before undertaking more visible urban development projects.

Officials maintain that work is progressing at full pace wherever feasible. They cite technical constraints, land acquisition issues and coordination with multiple agencies as key challenges. While stakeholders acknowledge these obstacles, critics contend that stronger planning and more effective project management could have reduced delays.

Another emerging concern relates to long-term sustainability. With changing climate patterns and increasing pressure on water sources, experts stress the need for robust planning beyond infrastructure creation. Issues such as source protection, efficient distribution, maintenance mechanisms and conservation strategies will determine whether the system can meet future demands.

As Guwahati moves deeper into 2026, residents no longer seek fresh assurances. They demand honoured timelines, consistently functioning systems and access to a basic civic service that should have been secured long ago.

