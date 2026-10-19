Guwahati: Advocate Arrested Over Alleged Harassment of Woman Lawyer

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Azara Police on Saturday arrested advocate Bhargav Ramen Barman, 34, in connection with an alleged harassment incident involving a woman lawyer at the Azara Revenue Circle Office on October 9. According to police records, the arrest was made in connection with Azara Police Station Case No. 146/26, registered under Sections 127(2), 74 and 35(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Barman, son of Dilip Barman, is a resident of Dhirenpara under Fatasil Ambari Police Station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. The arrest followed a complaint lodged by advocate Anindita Das and directions issued by the Gauhati High Court in connection with the matter. The case relates to an alleged incident at the Azara Revenue Circle Office, where Das was reportedly subjected to harassment. She subsequently approached the authorities and lodged a formal complaint seeking legal action against the accused.

Das had also moved the Gauhati High Court, seeking appropriate directions for the accused's arrest. Barman's subsequent arrest by Azara Police has brought the case into focus.

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