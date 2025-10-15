Guwahati: AGP Marks 41st Foundation Day, Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) observed its 41st Foundation Day on Monday at its headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati.

In the morning today, party president Atul Bora inaugurated the event by hoisting the AGP flag, followed by the working president Keshab Mahanta paying homage to martyrs. The party’s general secretary, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, and Dr Kamala Kalita led a tribute ceremony, during which attendees lit candles in front of a portrait of the artiste Zubeen Garg. Senior AGP leaders Phani Bhusan Choudhury and Birendra Prasad Baishya remembered their comrades.

On this occasion, Atul Bora delivered a speech, stating that the AGP would work systematically to ensure the political, economic, social, and cultural security of the indigenous and vulnerable communities of Assam. He emphasized that seizing power was not AGP’s primary goal, and the party remained accountable to the people of Assam. Bora underlined the need to learn from past experiences and stay close to the people while working continuously for their welfare. He further said that the Assam envisioned by Zubeen Garg formed the foundation of the party’s birth and action, and every AGP worker remained dedicated to building a greater Assam, irrespective of caste, creed, or language.

Bora further highlighted a growing interest in regionalism and nationalism among the people who love Assam, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, language, or caste, and described the renewed pride and self-confidence among AGP members as a sign of a new awakening. He invited all to join the journey, seeking the love and blessings of the people of Assam.

Several eminent personalities who contributed significantly to the historic Assam movement and to the AGP since its inception were honoured at the event, including the party’s founding president and former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, working president Keshab Mahanta said that the sacrifices of the martyrs and the struggles of countless people in the historic Assam movement had enabled the AGP, founded in 1985, to emerge as a steadfast force of regionalism and nationalism. He also acknowledged the grief felt across Assam following the loss of Zubeen Garg, paying tribute to the artiste and expressing the demand for justice on his behalf. Holding the party’s sacred flag as witness, Mahanta reaffirmed a pledge to work unitedly for the people of Assam alongside his party colleagues, proudly upholding the flag of regionalism in the hearts of every Assamese.

The AGP announced that on October 19, marking a month since Zubeen Garg’s passing, the party would pay tribute to the Humming King of Music at its headquarters and at district, block, and regional offices across the state.

