AGP Marks 41st Foundation Day, Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Assam’s first regional political party, observed its 41st Foundation Day on Monday at its headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati. The event saw the presence of the party’s founding president and former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, alongside senior leaders and workers.

The celebration, however, remained subdued following the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Addressing the media, AGP President Atul Bora said the party had decided against grand festivities as a mark of respect.

“This year, our Foundation Day is dedicated to the memory of Zubeen Garg. The entire state is grieving, and AGP stands with the people in demanding justice for him,” Bora said.

Founded in 1985, the AGP emerged from the historic Assam Movement and continues to hold a significant place in the state’s regional political landscape.