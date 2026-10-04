Moonlight Pariat urges removal of Paragraph 12A, citing curbs on Meghalaya ADCs

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Former Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) Chief Executive Member and Jowai South MDC, Moonlight Pariat, has called for the removal of Paragraph 12A of the Sixth Schedule, arguing that the provision has curtailed the legislative powers and effectiveness of Meghalaya's three autonomous district councils. Paragraph 12A provides that when a law made by a District Council conflicts with a law enacted by the Meghalaya Legislature on the same matter, the State law prevails to the extent of the conflict.

"This is my 27th year in the District Council. I have tried to do a lot for the people, but I am very sorry to say that our hands are tied. Paragraph 12A of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India has tied the hands of all the MDCs of the three Autonomous District Councils in Meghalaya," the newly inducted BJP member said.

Pariat said efforts to address the issue have continued for years without a final resolution. "In 2018, a committee from the Centre came, they took note of everything, but they have remained silent since then."

Explaining his demand, Pariat stated that the provision effectively places State legislation above laws enacted by the autonomous councils when both deal with the same subject. "I joined today with a mission: we will fight together to remove Paragraph 12A, which states that if the Autonomous District Council makes laws and the State Government happens to make similar laws, the State Legislature's law prevails. Therefore, our hands are tied," Pariat said.

He also highlighted what he described as the absence of schemes for the district councils, saying this situation has undermined the role of elected MDCs. "In 2025, there was an MDC election. Now, it's going to be two years and we have not received a single scheme so far-no scheme has been given to the people. It is meaningless to be MDCs, it is meaningless to be a leader then."

"We fight for the people together; otherwise, there is no point in contesting district council elections. The present constitution gives us a vehicle with no fuel."

Pariat said his decision to join the BJP was aimed at creating a platform from which he could take the concerns of the district councils to the party's central leadership.

Also Read: KKHSOU Distributes Over 1,800 Certificates to Successful Learners