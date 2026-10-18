Guwahati Airport Unveils 'Utsav Aarambh' to Celebrate Northeast's Cultural Heritage

Guwahati airport launches ‘Utsav Aarambh’, featuring live music, cultural performances, local handicrafts, food stalls and a book fair for festive travellers.A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), Guwahati, has launched 'Utsav Aarambh', its first-ever festive engagement initiative at the Arrival Village, to celebrate the festive season and offer passengers a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of the Northeast.

The initiative aims to bring the festive spirit closer to passengers at the airport, which is known for its distinctive bamboo-themed architecture. It seeks to make the passenger experience a celebration of culture, tradition and togetherness while offering a warm and memorable welcome to visitors arriving in the region. As part of the celebrations, passengers can experience the spirit of Durga Puja through live music and cultural performances. The initiative also showcases the cultural richness of Northeast India through local handicrafts, while food stalls offer traditional sweets and a variety of chaats.

A book fair has also been organised at the Arrival Village, adding another dimension to the festive engagement and giving passengers an opportunity to explore books alongside the cultural and culinary attractions. Through 'Utsav Aarambh', Guwahati Airport seeks to enhance passenger engagement by creating a lively and welcoming environment that reflects the region's cultural diversity and festive traditions. The initiative marks an effort to position the airport not merely as a gateway to the Northeast but also as a space where visitors can experience the region's culture, traditions and hospitality from the moment they arrive. Further festive engagements are expected to follow, making 'Utsav Aarambh' the beginning of a broader celebration at the airport.

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