Guwahati: Ajanta Path residents reeling under broken roads, flooding and water crisis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ajanta Path and several adjoining localities in Beltola, Hatigaon and Kahilipara—an important connector between Dispur and GS Road—continue to reel under long-standing civic failures, making everyday life increasingly difficult for residents and commuters alike.

Unfinished roadwork, overflowing drains and an acute shortage of running water have become defining features of the area. Haphazardly dumped construction material, temporary speed bumps and unpaved by-lanes have turned routine travel into a daily ordeal. Residents say even a short spell of rain is enough to inundate the locality, as drains remain choked with garbage, plastic bottles and construction debris.

“Just a little rain and the entire road goes underwater. The drains are never properly cleaned, and all the filth comes back onto the streets,” said a resident of Ajanta Path, expressing frustration over recurring waterlogging.

Locals allege that repeated interventions by authorities have failed to bring any lasting relief. Ajanta Path by-lanes and drains were repaired and cleaned several years ago, leading to temporary improvement. However, in recent years, frequent dismantling of concrete blocks for repairs—often left incomplete—has resulted in uneven and unsafe roads.

“They break the road, leave it half-done and disappear. After that, it becomes even more dangerous to walk or drive, especially at night,” another resident said.

Adding to the woes is a severe shortage of running water. Despite the presence of bore wells, many households are forced to depend on private water tankers, significantly increasing monthly expenses.

“Boring is so expensive now, but there is still water scarcity. We are doing it because we have no option, but it has become very difficult,” a local resident said. Another added, “The water we get is very dirty. We cannot use it properly for drinking or even household work.”

The rising cost of water tankers has further strained household budgets, with residents calling the situation unsustainable.

Experts point out that Guwahati as a whole is facing a growing water crisis due to rapidly depleting groundwater levels and stalled government water supply projects. Authorities have proposed mandating official permission for deep boring to curb over-extraction, but residents claim enforcement remains inconsistent on the ground.

“The government talks about rules, but there is no proper water supply. People are forced to extract groundwater just to survive,” a resident remarked.

Anger and frustration are mounting among locals, who describe the situation as a “humanitarian issue”. They warn that unchecked groundwater extraction could lead to serious environmental consequences in the future.

“Water is a basic necessity. Despite repeated promises, nothing has changed. How long are we supposed to live like this?” a protesting resident asked.

Residents have urged the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments to take immediate, coordinated action to complete roadwork, clean drains regularly and ensure a reliable water supply before the situation worsens further.

