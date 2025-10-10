Guwahati: AJYCP urges GU VC Nani Gopal Mahanta to quit post

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), led by its president Palash Changmai, met Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding his resignation from the post of Vice Chancellor.

In the memorandum, AJYCP expressed grave concern over what it described as widespread allegations of corruption, nepotism, misuse of power, and financial irregularities under Dr. Mahanta’s tenure. The organization claimed that several reports in public and media platforms have accused the Vice Chancellor of unethical practices, including undertaking infrastructure projects without proper tendering procedures.

The AJYCP stated that such allegations have tarnished the image of Gauhati University — the oldest and most prestigious institution of higher education in Assam and the Northeast. “Gauhati University is not merely an educational institution; it is a national heritage and a symbol of Assamese pride,” the memorandum said.

The organization reminded Dr. Mahanta that the post of Vice Chancellor has been previously held by illustrious scholars such as Pandit Krishna Kanta Handique and Dr. Surya Kumar Bhuyan, whose integrity and scholarship helped build the university’s legacy. AJYCP alleged that the current controversies have not only damaged the university’s reputation but could also negatively impact its academic environment in the long run.

The memorandum further stated that if the allegations against Dr. Mahanta are indeed baseless, it is his moral duty to publicly refute them with concrete evidence or to call for an independent and impartial investigation to establish the truth. Instead, the AJYCP noted, Dr. Mahanta has chosen to issue legal threats and defamation suits against his critics — a move the organization described as an attempt to “silence dissent through intimidation.”

“While you may be a powerful figure, the people of Assam expect transparency and accountability,” the AJYCP memorandum read. “The citizens and students of Assam deserve to know the truth through a fair investigation rather than through legal threats.”

The AJYCP urged Dr. Mahanta to step down from his position as Vice Chancellor on moral grounds until an impartial inquiry into the allegations is completed. The memorandum emphasized that such a step would help restore the dignity and academic integrity of Gauhati University.

