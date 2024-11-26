Guwahati: All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union Demand Re-Appointment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union requested the Chief Minister of Assam to reappoint the Sanyogi teachers who completed D. El. Ed.

In the statement, the president of the Union, Abul Kalam, said that they were dismissed without any advanced notice by the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). He said, “We had been teaching for 2–6 years as a Sanyogi Shiksha Karmi under SSA and received a limited remuneration of Rs 1,000 per month.”

Many Siksha Karmi have already crossed their age limit for jobs, and others are on the verge of crossing the age bar. We have completed the D.El. Ed. as recommended by the SSA.” He further said, “The issue of the re-recruitment of Sanyogi Shiksha Karmi was included in the vision documents of the State BJP in 2016.

The union president said that in the vision documents it was mentioned, “Grievances of the teachers, such as ‘Computer Faculty”, ‘Shiksha-Mitra”, ‘Shiksha Karmi, and others, will be settled with top priority.”

Kalam further said that as advised by the Chief Minister of Assam, we have completed our D. El. Ed. We request the Chief Minister exempt those who have completed their D. El. Ed. from their age limit, and they should be reappointed on humanitarian grounds.

Also Read: Guwahati: All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union Appeals to CM for Re-appointment After Unnotified Dismissals