Guwahati: Amri Karbis oppose power towers in Sonapur

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: Members of the Amri Karbi community on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed construction of high-voltage power transmission towers in Sonapur, demanding protection of tribal land, rights and identity. Carrying traditional spears, sticks and nets, members of six Amri Karbi organisations, along with representatives of various tribal groups and organisations, took out a massive protest rally from Fong-Ari to the office of the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner. Following the rally, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the Dimoria Co-District Commissioner, urging the government to intervene immediately and address their concerns over the proposed power transmission line.

The organisations asserted that the government must take effective measures to safeguard the land and rights of indigenous communities and find a permanent solution to the issue. During the protest, the demonstrators also criticised Tribal Affairs Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, alleging that he was more concerned about protecting his political interests than addressing the problems faced by tribal communities.

The protesting organisations warned the government and the concerned authorities that the agitation would intensify if their demands were not fulfilled at the earliest.

They further announced that, as part of the next phase of their movement, they would gherao the residence of Dr Tapan Das, MLA of the 34 No. Dimoria Assembly constituency.

The organisations maintained that the government must take immediate steps to resolve the issue through appropriate measures. They warned that failure to address their demands would compel them to launch larger protest programmes in the coming days.

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