GUWAHATI HOTEL SHOOTING CASE: Accused Allegedly Told Family to Flee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major revelation has emerged in the Guwahati hotel shooting case, with accused Ghanakanta Gogoi allegedly calling his wife, Jonmoni Gogoi, shortly after the killings and telling her that he had shot six people. According to reports, Gogoi allegedly told his wife, "I have finished them," and asked her to leave their rented house in Saukuchi with their child and move to a safe place. He reportedly told her that the police would arrest him and urged the family to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, Gogoi reportedly left his car at his Saukuchi residence and travelled in a Uber after the incident. Police are yet to establish the identity and details of the vehicle he used to leave the area. The whereabouts of Gogoi's wife and their child remain unclear, and police have so far been unable to trace the two.

Paltan Bazar Police may summon Jonmoni Gogoi for questioning to determine whether she had any prior knowledge of the alleged motive behind the killings or possesses information that could help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events.

The shooting took place at Hotel Bilas Inn around 9 pm on Monday. Basistha Police arrested Gogoi at around 10 pm the same night.

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