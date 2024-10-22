Assam Ensures Uninterrupted Power Supply For Urban And Rural Areas

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significant improvement in the state's power sector in the recent years, attributing it to sustained investments in this crucial department.
This development has led to the efficient management of supply shortfalls and an increase in average power availability.
Exuding pride, the Assam CM claimed that the rural parts of the state now enjoy over 22 hours of power availability on a daily basis while the urban areas get it almost uninterrupted for more than 23 hours in a day.
This notable progress underscores the state's unwavering commitment to boost its power infrastructure and provide reliable electricity supply to its residents.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the Assam government through the state-owned Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) dismissed the criticism surrounding smart meters by saying that it is in the consumer's interest.
The government issued a statement to point out the numerous advantages of smart prepaid meters. They have said that it will significantly enhance energy conservation and cost efficiency, further dismissing the alleged rumor pertaining to increased electricity bills.
On the contrary, users have reported a 50% reduction in consumption compared to previous postpaid periods.
In addition to it, the system enables easy recharging, provides emergency credit of Rs. 300, and allows for old bills to be paid in small daily installments.
ALSO READ: Supreme Court Summons Assam Chief Secretary Over Unpaid Dues To Tea Estate Workers
ALSO WATCH: