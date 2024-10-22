Assam Ensures Uninterrupted Power Supply For Urban And Rural Areas

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significant improvement in the state's power sector in the recent years, attributing it to sustained investments in this crucial department.

This development has led to the efficient management of supply shortfalls and an increase in average power availability.

Exuding pride, the Assam CM claimed that the rural parts of the state now enjoy over 22 hours of power availability on a daily basis while the urban areas get it almost uninterrupted for more than 23 hours in a day.

This notable progress underscores the state's unwavering commitment to boost its power infrastructure and provide reliable electricity supply to its residents.