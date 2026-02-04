Guwahati: Anganwadi Workers Protest Alleged ‘Neglect’ in Central Budget at Chachal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Expressing strong dissatisfaction over what they termed continued neglect in the Central Budget, thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers under the banner of the Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers' Association (ASAWHA) staged a protest at the Chachal. The demonstration was held in protest against alleged deprivation in the latest Union Budget and to press for wages in place of honorarium and recognition as regular government employees.

The association said that despite the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme being one of the most crucial programmes for building the foundation of human resource development, Anganwadi workers and helpers have been compelled to continue prolonged movements for their legitimate demands. However, they alleged that the BJP-led government had failed to give due importance to these demands and was instead attempting to impose labour codes that are anti-worker in nature, further denying the rights of Anganwadi personnel.

The protesters pointed out that even in the latest Union Budget presented in Parliament, no specific mention was made to address their longstanding issues. They alleged that the allocation of only Rs 23,100 crore for ICDS deprived the scheme of the required budgetary support. In this context, they noted that workers and employees across the country have announced a nationwide strike on February 12.

In a statement, ASAWHA president Bhagyalata Barua and general secretary Monika Dutta stated that Anganwadi workers and helpers deliver six essential services at the grassroots level, contributing significantly to the nutritional and health foundation of children and mothers. Although the ICDS scheme has completed over 50 years, the workers engaged under it continue to remain neglected. While the Assam government increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers from October 2025 following sustained agitation, the association said the hike had failed to provide any real financial relief due to rising market prices.

Citing recommendations of the Bhartiya Shram Sangh, the association maintained that payment of minimum wages in line with prevailing market prices was justified and constitutionally mandated. They also stated that Anganwadi workers and helpers play a vital role in caring for children and pregnant women, assisting the government in implementing various welfare schemes, and regularly undertaking vaccination duties for children aged from one-and-a-half months to five years with full responsibility.

Despite their extensive responsibilities, the association alleged that the government had not recognized Anganwadi workers and helpers as departmental employees. Through the protest, the association reiterated its demands for payment of wages instead of honorarium, recognition as departmental employees, and the immediate withdrawal of mandatory FBS authentication.

The association also submitted memoranda detailing their demands to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog through administrative officials.

