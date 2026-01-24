Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2026 showcases diverse films on day 2

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The second day of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2026 on Friday continued to celebrate the diversity of Asian and Indian cinema, with the screening of six films from different regions and countries at Jyoti Chitraban.

The day’s line-up featured the Karbi-language film ‘The Lost Path (Kangbo Aloti)’ directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath, Assamese films ‘Morning Sunshine (Rador Pakhi)’ by Bobby Sarma Baruah and ‘The Woodcutter (Gos Kota Manuh)’ by Prakesh Deka, Vietnamese film ‘Cu Li Never Cries’ by Pham Ngoc Lan, and Manipuri film ‘Phouoibee (The Goddess of Paddy)’ by Rakesh Moirangthem.

The festival, which opened on Thursday, will showcase a total of 26 curated films over four days, highlighting regional, national, and international cinema from 10 Asian countries. Organised by TrendingNow Media with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GAFF has drawn filmmakers, critics, and cinema enthusiasts from across the region.

Apart from film screenings, GAFF 2026 is also hosting masterclasses, panel discussions and interactive sessions led by filmmakers, critics and industry professionals from India and other Asian countries, offering a platform for dialogue and cultural exchange.

The second edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival will continue until January 25 at Jyoti Chitraban, further showcasing diverse narratives and voices from across Asia.

