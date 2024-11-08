‘Diplu Ranjan Sarma will win this time in Samaguri with 25-30 thousands votes’: CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday participated in a election rally organized at Samaguri Higher Secondary School playground and conducted an election campaign in favour of BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma for bye-election of Samaguri assembly constituency which is scheduled to be held on November 13.

While addressing the rally, Dr Sarma asserted that BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma will win this time with a margin of 25 to 30 thousands votes. “No one can push Diplu Ranjan Sarma back in Samaguri this time,” Dr Sarma said, adding that he was confident when he saw Rakibul Hussain in television.

Referring to family centric politics of Congress, Dr Sarma criticized Rakibul Hussain and said that instead of projecting other Congress leaders of Samaguri assembly constituency, Rakibul Hussain managed to project his own son in the constituency as they would not believe anyone else. But BJP is quite different as the party will not provide party ticket considering the face of his or her father, Dr Sarma added.

Referring to the ongoing appointments of the unemployed youths of the state, Dr Sarma mentioned that his government had already provided appointment to over one lakh and before May 10, his government would ensure appointment of another fifty thousand youths in the state next year. Besides, he said that in the next one and half years, his government is planning to provide engagement of over five lakhs youths in various sectors in the state. Dr Sarma also mentioned that his government would cover 15 thousands new beneficiaries women under the ongoing flagship scheme Arunudoi in Samaguri assembly constituency in the days to come.

During the rally, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma also addressed the gatherings and appealed to vote him. The rally was attended by MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Taranga Gogoi, MLA Ramakanta Deori, MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP Probheri Harish Trivedi, MLA Hemanga Thakuria, AGP district president Moni Madhab Mahanta, Nagaon BJP president Abhijit Nath and other party leaders.

The rally was mentored by MLA Jitu Goswami, Babul Bora, president of Kaliabor Zila BJP and Partha Pratim Hazarika, the vice president of Kaliabor Zila BJP.

