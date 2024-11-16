Guwahati: Elephant found dead in a tragic incident in Rani; electrocution suspected

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Guwahati, a wild elephant was found dead on Friday morning near Azara in the Rani Tehsil area. The tusker's body was found behind the residence of a local villager, Rupen Rabha.

According to initial reports, forest officials suspect that the elephant might have been electrocuted after possibly coming into contact with a live electrical wire. It is believed that the elephant had wandered into the area in search of food before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Upon receiving information, forest officials from the nearby Rani Forest Division promptly arrived at the scene and have since initiated an investigation to confirm the exact cause of death. The officials are also examining whether any unauthorized electrical setups might have been involved.

This incident adds to the growing concerns over human-wildlife conflict in Assam, where elephants often stray into human settlements in search of food, especially during harvest season. Local residents have expressed shock at the tragic loss of the majestic animal and are urging authorities to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

