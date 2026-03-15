GUWAHATI: Assam Government constitutes Rabha Development Council

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has constituted the Rabha Development Council, Assam to promote the social and economic development of Rabha people living outside the jurisdiction of the RabhaHasong Autonomous Council.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Dispur, on March 13, 2026, the council has been formed in pursuance of an earlier notification dated July 3, 2025.

As per the notification, Mukunda Koch has been appointed as the Chairman of the council, while LakhiRabha and MadanRabha have been named as Vice Chairmen. In addition to them, 29 other members have been included in the newly constituted council.

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