Boko: Congress candidate Ramen Singh Rabha welcomed with bike rally

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Congress workers in Boko extended a grand welcome to party candidate and former President of the All Rabha Students’ Union, Ramen Singh Rabha, with a massive bike rally on Tuesday. Starting from his residence at Kenduguri, the rally culminated at Boko Rajiv Bhavan, where thousands of enthusiastic supporters gathered under the initiative of Boko and Bongaon Block Congress Committees. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as Rabha formally sounded the bugle for his candidature from the 28 Boko-Chaygaon (ST) constituency in the upcoming Assembly election.

Addressing a press meet at Rajiv Bhavan, Rabha launched a scathing attack on the present government, terming it a ‘beneficiary-driven regime.’ He alleged that nearly Rs 2 lakh crore had been borrowed under the guise of distributing funds to beneficiaries, while little had been done in terms of sustainable development. “Schemes alone cannot ensure BJP’s victory. Congress, too, had extended numerous beneficiary schemes in the past, yet lost elections. Even today, women receive scheme money, but men end up repaying it in the market,” Rabha remarked pointedly.

He further accused the government of endangering tribal communities by handing over vast tracts of land in tribal belts and blocks to outsiders without due consideration. Rabha claimed that nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of tribal land in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Bodoland—areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution—were being opened up for corporate giants like Ambani and Adani, while indigenous Assamese were barred from purchasing land there. He pledged to stand firmly for the protection of tribal land rights.

Rabha also expressed concern over the growing dominance of Hindi speakers in Assam under the banner of Hindutva. “BJP equates Hindi, Hindu, and Hindustani, but Congress has always respected the identity of every community. Most autonomous councils in Assam were established during Congress rule,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, discontent brewed among local Congress supporters over the denial of a ticket to Johnson J Sangma, a veteran leader associated with the party for nearly two decades. At Gohalkona, hundreds of Congress workers voiced their resentment, criticizing the leadership for sidelining a long-serving leader in favour of what they termed a ‘parachute candidate.’ They urged the party high command to reconsider such decisions in the future. The day’s events in Boko highlighted both jubilation over Rabha’s candidature and simmering discontent within party ranks, setting the stage for a spirited electoral battle in the constituency.

Also Read: DEMOW: Ajay Kumar Gogoi gets warm reception from Congress workers