Guwahati: Assam Government reshuffles senior police officers across key posts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government shuffled senior police officials, transferring multiple officers across districts and key administrative roles in the interest of public service.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Chirang, Akshat Garg, was transferred and posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police for Kokrajhar, replacing Numal Mahatta. Mahatta was moved to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Guwahati, Dhruba Bora, was appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police for Chirang, taking over the post vacated by Garg.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Basumatary, serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati, was transferred to the role of Senior Superintendent of Police, SB (Security), Assam. His position was previously held by Mantu Thakuria, who has now been reassigned as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) at the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati.

In another change, Syed Abdus Samad Hussain, serving as Commandant of APTC Dergaon, was transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (V&AC-F), filling an existing vacancy.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kamrup, Somalin Subhadarsini, was assigned the charge equivalent to SP rank/ Commandant/ DCP/ AIGP and transferred as the new Commandant of APTC Dergaon, taking over from Hussain.

Additionally, Nishant Saurabh, who served as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Tinsukia, was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Security) to the Chief Minister.

All transfers will take effect once the respective officers assume charge of their new posts.

