Guwahati: Assam Human Rights Commission takes cognizance of police ‘high-handedness’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken cognizance of a case involving the alleged assault of a delivery boy, named Gyandeep Hazarika, by Inspector Bhargav Borbora, the then Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, Guwahati. The incident that occurred on November 15, 2024, at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, was caught on camera and went viral on social media, sparking widespread public outrage.

The AHRC has registered six cases (case nos. 317, 318, 319, 23024, 321, and 322) based on complaints filed by various individuals, including Md. Faruk Ahmed, Deepjyoti Kalita, and Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition, Assam Legislative Assembly. The complainants have alleged human rights violations and sought appropriate action against the erring police officer.

The AHRC has issued notices to the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati; the District Magistrate, Kamrup (M) Guwahati; and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, (West) Guwahati, Panbazar. The Commission has also directed the District Magistrate, Kamrup (M), to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident and submit a report with relevant documents. In one of the complaints (Case No. 320/2024), Debabrata Saikia has also requested police reforms to control violence by officers in uniform, alleging failure on the part of the government to comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court of India.

Also Read: Assam Industrial Development Corporation bags Swachh Industrial Park award

Also Watch: